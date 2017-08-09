Experian appoints Vaishali Kasture to head its businesses in India

Mohan Jayaraman takes the role of Regional Managing Director for Decision Analytics (DA) and Business Information Services (BI) at Experian Asia Pacific

Experian, the global information services company, today announced the appointment of Vaishali Kasture as MD and Country Manager, Experian India with immediate effect. In her current role, Vaishali will be responsible for all management and operations in India and will help the organization implement its short and long-term plans. Based in Mumbai, Vaishali will report into Experian Asia Pacific.

Vaishali comes with a rich experience of 24 years in the banking, consulting and financial services industries, having most recently worked at Deloitte Consulting in India where she was the Partner for Banking and Financial Services. At Deloitte, she set up the Robotics Process Automation practice and Blockchain practice for India. Prior to this, she was the Managing Director for Goldman Sachs based in Bangalore where she led regional teams and carried global functional responsibilities. Vaishali has an MBA in Finance and is also a gold medallist from JBIMS, Mumbai.

In recognition of the outstanding growth and development in India over the recent past, Mohan Jayaraman has now been appointed to take on regional responsibilities in his new role as Regional Managing Director for Decision Analytics (DA), Business Information (BI) and Data, Experian Asia Pacific. He will facilitate greater collaboration across Experian’s Product, Consulting and Analytics business.