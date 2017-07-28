EY India launches the first edition of EY Hackathon focused on Blockchain technology

The 36-hour hackathon will be held in Mumbai on 28-30 July at Zone Startups, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) where participants will seek to solve some of the most critical issues that businesses face today. Subject matter experts from EY, IBM and Microsoft will mentor the participants, provide guidance and access to a suite of technology tools and cloud platforms

EY, the global professional services organization, announced the launch of the first EY Hackathon in India focused on blockchain. With digital disruption transforming the business landscape, EY is accelerating the use of leading-edge and exploratory technology to find solutions that help businesses stay ahead of this rapidly evolving mega-trend. EY Hackathon is an initiative to engage India’s growing technology talent and developer community to address critical growth and continuity issues faced by businesses.

The three-day mentorship-driven programme, will present an opportunity to ideators, inventors and developers to collaborate and create a novel prototype. During the hackathon, the participants will focus on finding real breakthrough marketable solutions that leverage Blockchain technology and develop applications that could benefit companies in priority sectors. The use cases will be predefined by EY subject matter experts and the participants will be provided with a suite of technology tools and cloud platforms by IBM and Microsoft to aid their problem solving process.

Farokh Balsara, Partner & Markets Leader, EY India said, “The rapid advancement of disruptive technologies today presents businesses of all scales with serious digitization challenges and also new opportunities. The EY Hackathon series will engage the large pool of developers and technology talent in the country in an attempt to develop solutions that can make a difference as we strive to build a better working world. EY Hackathon on Blockchain will focus on exploring this evolutionary digital technology, which increases trust and transparency to develop pointed solutions across Telecom, Government Services and Financial Services sectors.”

EY recognizes the immense business potential of Blockchain and is therefore, capitalizing on research and talent including cryptographers, physicists, mathematicians and software developers to enable mature and scalable design of Blockchain services. As part of this initiative, EY also unveiled its Blockchain Lab in New York, aimed at helping financial organizations commercialize the use of Blockchain technology across the enterprise. This is in addition to the presence of two other EY Innovation centres in London and Trivandrum, India that direct research and innovation in Blockchain apart from other disruptive technologies. The Blockchain labs are the latest addition to EY’s multi-million-dollar investment in EY wavespace – a network of global growth and innovation centers that help clients catch the next wave in radical breakthroughs by tapping into innovative thinking across EY disciplines by linking EY firms, labs and professionals worldwide.

Ram Sarvepalli, Partner and National Leader – Advisory Services, EY India said, “With digital disruption transforming the business landscape, EY has been spearheading the integration of consulting and technology capabilities by building relevant sector specific solution offerings that will help organizations in their digital transformation journey. The EY Hackathon on Blockchain is an effort to realise the true potential of Blockchain technology, re-imagine the limiting factors and develop applications that can reshape the contours of our clients’ businesses.”

The EY Hackathon – Blockchain is being organized in association with Zone Startups, the global brand of technology accelerators and early stage investment funds operated by Toronto-based Ryerson Futures Inc. It will begin on Friday, 28 July 2017 at Zone Startups office, BSE Tower, Dalal Street, Mumbai, and conclude on 30 July 2017.

EY continues to be at the forefront of digital with significant investments in research and solutions development in emerging technologies worldwide. EY’s has distinct digital offerings reflecting the holistic set of challenges that digital creates for businesses across all industries. By engaging the 5 core offerings of Enterprise Strategy, Incubation & Innovation, Continuous Experience Transformation, Operations and Trust, EY helps to build, grow and protect organizations from the headwinds of disruption. EY also has alliances with leading global technology majors, bringing the benefit of their insights to clients. In India, EY has been working closely with Microsoft, SAP, IBM, GE Digital, Adobe and several other tech majors in the areas of Cloud, AI, Robotics, Internet of Things.

Through its deep understanding of new technologies and innovation, professional judgment, and human insight, EY inspires confidence in the marketplace and helps business leaders seize the upside of disruption.