Fino Payments Bank appoints Manish Boricha as head of digital initiatives

Towards its endeavor of making banking simple across multiple platforms, Fino Payments Bank has strengthened its digital team. A pioneer in biometric based banking, Fino has roped in Manish Boricha to head its digital initiatives

A two decade old veteran in the financial domain, Manish Boricha has earlier worked with Aditya Birla Payments Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank and American Express Bank to name a few. At Fino he will oversee the Digital Innovation Group by providing direction and guidance towards developing cutting edge products and services on the mobile and online platforms.

Stating digital as one of Fino’s growth pillars, Mr. Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO, Fino Payments Bank said, “As a digital bank our endeavor is to offer state of art digital products and services to our customers that enable safe, secure and convenient banking. Fino’s Digital Innovation Group will drive this mandate under Manish Boricha’s guidance. We are confident his expertise in developing financial products in the digital space will add lot of value to our strategic initiatives.”

It may be noted that Fino Payments Bank started its operations in July 2017 offering paperless banking experience with mobile and tab based eKYC process for both customer on boarding as well as for facilitating transactions.

Last month Fino launched its mobile banking app BPay aimed at tapping the smart phone and mobile internet using customers. The app provides one more access point for Fino bank’s customers along with existing multiple platforms – bank branches, banking access points, doorstep banking, and BPCL outlets.