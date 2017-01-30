Flock launches the Budget Beat app

Flock’s Budget Beat app empowers users by curating and delivering news across the web on the most important economic event of the year in India – Union Budget 2017 – on a single platform

With Union Budget 2017 just around the corner, Flock, the #1 Team Messenger, has launched the Budget Beat app to provide authentic, curated news and views on the budget, right within Flock.

Budget Beat shares all important tweets and updates, such as those by the finance minister, the PMO and all major national publications. Moreover, the app features a Sensex ticker, which provides instant updates on the stock market, including the NSE and the BSE.

Users can download the Budget Beat app from the Flock App Store. Once integrated, the app showcases the newsfeed in the side panel in Flock. Users can easily track the budget and its monetary implications in real time, without having to switch tabs or rely on second-hand updates.

“We understand that our users want to stay abreast of the latest updates on the budget. As the budget directly affects every aspect of their lives, including their savings and investments. Keeping this in mind, we’ve designed Budget Beat to provide all valuable information on a platform they use frequently to communicate at work,” says Ninad Raval, Director of Product and Design at Flock.

Flock is fast becoming the central hub for communication for teams of all shapes and sizes. The Budget Beat app is in line with Flock’s endeavour to build and integrate apps and features that help users communicate, as well as access important information and updates on a unified platform.