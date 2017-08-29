Forcepoint acquires RedOwl, to strengthen managing human risk

Global cybersecurity firm Forcepoint announced the acquisition of RedOwl, a security analytics company which focuses on understanding and managing human risk. With this acquisition, RedOwl technology and employees are joining the Forcepoint team as part of the Data and Insider Threat Security business. RedOwl solutions will be integrated across the Forcepoint portfolio, as well as with customers’ existing technologies.

RedOwl platform delivers real-time insight into anomalous interactions and access across people, data, devices and applications. The combination of RedOwl’s UEBA technology, Forcepoint DLP and Forcepoint Insider Threat will provide comprehensive solution for understanding and responding to the behaviors and intent of people.

Forcepoint says that RedOwl’s user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) technology is ideally suited for human-first approach to addressing security and regulatory use cases.

“The world has fundamentally changed and the way we think about security must change, as well. If the cybersecurity industry fails to put people at the center, it is certain to fall short in helping customers protect their most vital assets,” said Matthew P. Moynahan, chief executive officer of Forcepoint. “Forcepoint is absolutely committed to empowering customers with human-centric security systems, and RedOwl fits squarely into this promise.”

“As I’ve watched Forcepoint’s story unfold, it is clear we share the view that a human-first approach must be the path to addressing cybersecurity and internal risk,” said Guy Filippelli, chief executive officer at RedOwl. “The opportunity to deliver a holistic solution around proactive human oversight is exciting; joining Forcepoint will accelerate our ability to deliver these important capabilities to our customers. We’re thrilled to become a part of the Forcepoint team.”

“Combining the deep collection capabilities of Forcepoint Insider Threat, the powerful analytics of RedOwl’s technology and the risk mitigation of DLP creates a system capable of protecting critical business data and IP like no other,” said Heath Thompson, senior vice president and general manager of the Data and Insider Threat Security business at Forcepoint. “Context is everything and we look forward to helping customers differentiate between carelessness, compromise and malice in the most efficient way possible.”