Forcepoint to make new announcement on capabilities and strategy

Global cybersecurity firm Forcepoint said in a statement that is will unveil new capabilities, as well as a new strategic focus during RSA Conference 2017 being held at Austin, Texas.

Historically, cybersecurity has centered on preventing breaches and data loss by securing infrastructure. However, the concept of a corporate network unraveled as public cloud, BYOD and partner connectivity provide more places for critical corporate data to exist.

Forcepoint will unveil the company’s new focus, centered on enabling companies to drive toward what matters most: understanding people’s behaviors and intent as they interact with data and IP wherever it resides. By delivering capabilities that meet this objective, Forcepoint will help customers provide open, unobstructed access to data, while reducing risk.

“Companies are caught in a never-ending cycle of attempting to secure technology systems, which change faster than anyone can keep up with,” said Matthew P. Moynahan, chief executive officer at Forcepoint.

“It’s time for a new standard. We must direct resources towards understanding the human point of interaction; this is where value and vulnerability exists, and where we can make the most significant positive impact on cybersecurity,” he added.