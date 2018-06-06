Fortinet completes acquisition of Bradford Networks

Fortinet has completed the acquisition of Bradford Networks, further enhancing the Fortinet Security Fabric by converging access control and IoT security solutions to provide large enterprise with broader visibility and security for their complex networks including:

Complete, continuous, agentless visibility of endpoints, users, trusted and untrusted devices and applications accessing the network including IoT and headless devices

Enhanced IoT security through device micro segmentation, dynamic classification of headless devices by type, profile, as well as automatic policy assignment to enable granular isolation of unsecure devices, all using a simple web user interface

Accurate event triage and threat containment in seconds through automated workflow integrations that prevent lateral movement

Easy, cost-effective deployment due to highly scalable architecture that eliminates deployment at every location of a multi-site installation

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Fortinet, said, “As large organisations continue to see high growth in network traffic and the number of devices and users accessing their networks, the risk of breach increases exponentially. According to a recent Forrester study, 82 per cent of companies surveyed are unable to even identify all devices accessing their networks. The integration of Bradford Networks’ technology with Fortinet’s security fabric enables large enterprises with the continuous visibility, micro-segmentation and access control technology they need to contain threats and block untrusted devices from accessing the network.”

Rob Scott, CEO, Bradford Networks, commented, “We are excited to join with Fortinet, the leader in network security to deliver exceptional visibility and security at scale to large enterprise organisations. Bradford Networks’ technology is already integrated with Fortinet’s Security Fabric including FortiGate, FortiSIEM, FortiSwitch and FortiAP products to minimise the risk and impact of cyber threats in even the toughest security environments such as critical infrastructure – power, oil and gas and manufacturing.”

Fortinet does not expect the transaction to have a material impact on the company’s second quarter or full year 2018 financial guidance disclosed on May 3, 2018.