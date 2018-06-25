Fortinet signs threat information sharing agreement with INTERPOL

Fortinet said that it has formalized its threat sharing with INTERPOL. The goal of the agreement is to proactively combat cybercrime and threats to privacy globally through the sharing of threat information generated by Fortinet FortiGuard Labs global threat research team.

Fortinet will be involved in operational briefings at INTERPOL and vice versa. A threat intelligence expert from Fortinet will be assigned to collaborate with experts at the INTERPOL Global Complex for Innovation (IGCI), helping provide a clearer understanding of the current threat landscape, which in turn will help the INTERPOL team and law enforcement use the information to prevent risks to security and privacy.

While the agreement formalizes the cooperation between Fortinet and INTERPOL, both organizations have been operationally collaborating for over two years.

Fortinet has been an active member of an expert working group within INTERPOL for more than two years, providing cyber threat intelligence which has helped discover and identify multiple cybercrime operations. Last year, Fortinet was one of several private sector companies that provided support to an INTERPOL-led operation targeting cybercrime across the ASEAN region, resulting in the identification of nearly 9,000 command-and-control (C2) servers as well as hundreds of compromised websites, including government portals.

“Tackling cybercrime cannot be resolved unilaterally by law enforcement alone, but is a joint responsibility which requires trusted relationships with the private sector. This new agreement with Fortinet will ensure that law enforcement have access to the most comprehensive threat intelligence necessary to take effective action against cybercrime,” said Silvino Schlickmann Jr., acting executive director, INTERPOL Global Complex for Innovation.