Fortinet wins “Network Security Vendor of the Year” award from Frost & Sullivan

Fortinet recently announced that it has received the “Network Security Vendor of the Year”Award at Frost & Sullivan’s 2017 India Digital Transformation Awards held in Mumbai.This is the third consecutive year that Fortinet has received this honor.

The prestigious Frost & Sullivan India Digital Transformation Awards recognized companies and individuals who pushed the boundaries of excellence to deliver business outcomes using digital technologies in the Indian market. The award recipients were judged on a variety of parameters that included revenue growth, market share growth, product portfolio diversity, key achievements, and Go-to-Market strategy. It involved in-depth primary interviews with various industry participants and secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan analysts. An elite panel of jury members comprising prominent CIOs/CTOs from the industry evaluated the compiled data and incorporated the end-user perspective. Frost & Sullivan then presented the Awards to companies that received the highest industry rank in each category.

The award recognizes Fortinet’s ability to provide a broad, powerful and automated Security Fabric that protects all points in the network, from IoT to cloud. This technology advantage,combined with improvements in sales execution and productivity, sets Fortinet apart from the competition and delivered high growth in all our three key market segments in India – Small & Medium Business, Enterprise and Service Providers.

Fortinet’s robust performance in 2016 was backed by significant investments in the Indian market to further fuel its growth in the network security market and strengthen its position in key market segments. The Fortinet Innovation Centre inaugurated in Bangalore last year is the company’s largest R&D facility outside North America. The Wi-Fi research facility at Bangalore adds to Fortinet’s Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) R&D team in Hyderabad, which builds the hardware logic for its DDoS attack mitigation appliances.

On the occasion, Benoy CS, Director & Business Unit Head, Digital Transformation (ICT) Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said,“India is one of the most important markets for Fortinet worldwide. Not only does the company see India as a land of opportunities in terms of green and brownfields, the country has become an important R&D base outside North America. Interestingly, several developments have fuelled the company’s growth- increasing hacker and malware sophistication; rise of technology trends like mobility, IoT and cloud; shortage of skilled cyber security professionals and higher demand for cloud security solutions. To sum up, Fortinet is well equipped to be one among the best in the Network Security market in India with a strong channel ecosystem, vertical specific focus, healthy investment in the domestic market, and a comprehensive network security product portfolio.”

Fortinet’s also expanded its team of highly skilled support engineers in India last year to provide advanced support and professional services to customers. The Advanced Support Services team provides post-sales support to customers through regular proactive activity reporting, and assignment of designated support engineers or service delivery managers to manage complex and critical deployments.

“We are proud that our exceptional levels of performance, innovation and services in India have been recognized by Frost & Sullivan for the third consecutive year,”said Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet on receiving the award.“We are poised to continue this growth with a well-established business infrastructure in R&D, 24/7 Technical Assistance Centre, and continued investment in sales and marketing. Beyond that, we have a dependable network of more than 1,200 registered partners to cater to every vertical and market across India. We will raise the bar in the network security industry and help our customers deal with emerging cyber security challenges.”