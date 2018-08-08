Fourth edition of Embedded Safety & Security Summit (ESSS) 2018 kicks off in Chennai

The 4th annual series of the Embedded Safety & Security Summit officially kick starts today in Chennai at the Hilton Hotel. The 2018 summits, driven by LDRA and partners, are focused on the automotive industry and on the theme of ‘Enabling Dependable Automotive Systems’. The second of the two legs will be on August 9 in Pune at The Westin Hotel.

The forum will open with a keynote address by Dr Mike Hennell, Founder and Technical Director, LDRA – UK. He observed, “ESSS 2018 showcases our continued commitment to the embedded community. The overwhelming popularity of the event to date highlights how the expansion and sharing of knowledge are critical to success in this constantly evolving technological environment.”

Two industry keynotes, six technical sessions and three workshops in two cities, to debate the future of automotive technology

The keynote sessions will be presented by leading authorities from Green Hills Software, NXP and Mahindra & Mahindra

The technical sessions, aimed at discussing the next-gen technologies in the automotive industry, will be overseen by experts from LDRA, Green Hills Software, ETAS, ANSYS and Valeo

The deep-dive workshops will be led by technical experts from LDRA, Green Hills Software, ETAS and ANSYS

ESSS 2018 is supported by leading organisations and associations. Reflecting a common vision and ambition to contribute towards the creation of a dependable automotive ecosystem, this LDRA initiative is supported by platinum partner Green Hills Software, gold partner ETAS, silver partner ANSYS, and exhibitor Embedded Systems Solutions. Supporting partners include leading organisations Altair, ARM, QT, MathWorks, FTD Infocom, ARAI and IEEE. Auto Tech Review contribute as a media partner, and the SRM Institute of Science and Technology as an academic partner.

“This 2018 summit highlights our continuing commitment towards building an ecosystem for safe and secure products, whilst our desire to increase our engagement with the community is reflected by the focus on the automotive industry. The success of this series will reinforce our confidence that our team is well equipped to advise both local and global clients on best practices,” said Shinto Joseph, Director – South East Asia Operations, LDRA India.