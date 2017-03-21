Fullerton India launches loan acquisition and fulfillment Chatbot

Fullerton India Credit Company has announced the launch of its Chatbot – Asha, India’s first robot salesperson. Available initially over Facebook Messenger, Asha will aid Fullerton India’s customers apply and obtain decisions for their personal loan needs.

Fullerton India’s Asha is a self-learning Chatbot and provides an interactive medium for customers with a Facebook Messenger account to apply, structure, submit documentation and receive loan approvals, instantaneously, and without the need to download any additional application.

Fullerton India is committed to providing innovative, engaging and easy-to-use financial solutions to its customers- across physical, digital and mobility channels – right through fulfilment to ongoing service, and has deployed a range of leading technology and analytics capabilities to enhance the customer experience. Asha, the robot salesperson represents yet another innovation aimed at easy 24/7, channel-agnostic access to its customers.

Commenting on the launch, Anand Natarajan – Head of Strategy & Business Execution, Fullerton India, said, “Fullerton India is passionate about ensuring its customers benefit from a unique and differentiated experience, through their relationship with us, and we have invested in continuously enriching this experience, through better capabilities and leveraging of emerging technologies. Asha, is an important part of this experience, one with tremendous potential, and one we are particularly excited about.”

The company also recently announced the launch of Finnovatica – a platform that seeks to nurture innovative ideas in the digital space from talented young minds from 6 premier institutes in the country. The company has also initiated the use of iLabs – a digital system used to induct fresh graduates into the system. It is a research and development platform focused on transformation of financial services through innovation leveraging new age technology solutions. Over the years, Fullerton India has been able to provide reliable, transparent and timely service, thereby building high levels of customer trust and satisfaction.