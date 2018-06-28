Fullerton India partners with Paytm for payment solutions

Fullerton India customers can now pay Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) through Paytm

Fullerton India Credit Company Limited (Fullerton India), a non-banking financial company has partnered with Paytm to enable a hassle-free payment solution for its customers. This collaboration is aimed at enhancing customer experience by empowering users to pay Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) as well as their past dues through Paytm, with a single click.

Through this paperless and secured platform, customers will now be able to repay their loan instalments safely and conveniently through Fullerton India’s website or by logging onto the Paytm App. This will enable customers to make the payments swiftly and in a timely manner, thus helping them enhance their credit worthiness. Currently, this service is available for the customers of the urban business of Fullerton India.

Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Rajashree Nambiar, CEO & MD, Fullerton India, said “With the advent of innovative and cashless payment solutions, it is imperative to provide customers with alternate payment channels. We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Paytm which will enable us to provide a seamless payment solution for the growing needs of our customers. Further, this tie-up is a step forward in Fullerton India’s agenda of driving sustainable growth through an evolved end-to-end digitisation process.”

Fullerton India has been committed to improving customer experience through the adoption of digital initiatives. The company has a self-learning chatbot called ASHA – available on Facebook messenger – which provides an interactive medium for customers to apply, submit documentation and receive loan approvals. Fullerton India also has Instaloan, a special Android application for millennial customers seeking personal loans. Bio-metric authentication processes and transaction devices are some of the other unique initiatives introduced by the company in India.