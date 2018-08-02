Future Generali India Insurance launches end-to-end consumer app: ‘FG Insure’

The Customers through the consumer app – ‘FG Insure’, can manage, buy and renew insurance policies, upload required documents and initiate claims through the app

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII), the general insurance arm of the joint venture between retail game changer Future Group and global insurer Generali, today launched its consumer app – ‘FG Insure’. Customers can manage, buy and renew insurance policies, upload required documents and initiate claims through the app.

The app also consists of a holistic wellness program which like a health portal stores the customer’s personal health records. It also sets workout goals, tracks health parameters, conducts health risk assessment and provides recommendations. Additionally the app also allows the user to consult a doctor through its ‘Chat with a doctor’ feature.

Commenting on the launch, K. G. Krishnamoorthy Rao, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited said, “India is embracing the digital wave and hence we at FGII we are focusing on making significant strides to provide innovative solutions that enhance the convenience of our customers. ‘FG Insure’ empowers the customer by by allowing him to update his information, manage, buy and renew policies, initiate claims and update policy related non-financial information.”

The app will be available on both iOS and Android operating systems. The app consists of all the general insurance policies FGII has to offer. Both, new and existing customers, can log in the app using their mobile number.Important self-servicing features of the app: