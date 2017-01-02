Gandhinagar launches advanced citizen centric smart services

The citizen smart services include city wide Wi-Fi (open to sky), IP surveillance, smart street lighting, environment sensors, digital display, speed & face detection system, automatic number plate recognition system, public address system, smart call centre and a centralized command centre to monitor and control all activities.

The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) of Gujarat, India, announced its new citizen centric smart services at the foundation launch of the Gandhinagar Smart City. The project was created in partnership with Sterlite Tech, a telecom major, which has designed, built and will manage the Smart City services project. This initiative was conceived under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhya Mantri Saheri Vikas Yojna.

The Smart Services project will keep citizens abreast and engaged with the progress of the city.

Shri D.N. Modi (IAS), Commissioner, Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, said, “The launch of Smart City Services in Gandhinagar, has got us closer to realizing the Digital India vision of our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendrabhai Modi. With this, Gandhinagar becomes the first Smart City Model.”

Pravin Agarwal, Vice Chairman, Sterlite Technologies Ltd said, “The Smart Services Project will set a benchmark in digital infrastructure and smart living for citizens. We are proud to be associated with GMC.” He further said that the deployment of smart services through the urban infrastructure will address essential administrative needs of the citizens and empower them with easy access to critical information.

The deployment of smart services at Gandhinagar has transformed the urban infrastructure that addresses the needs of its citizens by addressing administrative challenges to improve efficiency. It empowers them with easy access to information through Wi-Fi Services & Smart Mobile App, ensures public security with IP Surveillance, reduces electricity cost with Smart Street Lighting, keeps the citizens updated on weather & pollution information through Environment Sensors, public announcement & advertising through Digital Signages. The system has 24/7 Call Centre addresses Citizens complaints and queries. All the Smart Services can be controlled and monitored through the Central Command Centre.