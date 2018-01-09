Gartner highlights 10 uses for AI-powered smartphones

Artificial intelligence (AI) features will become a critical product differentiator for smartphone vendors that will help them to acquire new customers while retaining current users, according to Gartner, Inc. As the smartphone market shifts from selling technology products to delivering compelling and personalized experiences, AI solutions running on the smartphone will become an essential part of vendor roadmaps over the next two years.

Gartner has predicted that by 2022, 80 per cent of smartphones shipped will have on-device AI capabilities, up from 10 per cent in 2017. On-device AI is currently limited to premium devices and provides better data protection and power management than full cloud-based AI, since data is processed and stored locally.

“With smartphones increasingly becoming a commodity device, vendors are looking for ways to differentiate their products. Future AI capabilities will allow smartphones to learn, plan and solve problems for users. This isn’t just about making the smartphone smarter, but augmenting people by reducing their cognitive load. However, AI capabilities on smartphones are still in very early stages,” said CK Lu, Research Director, Gartner.

10 uses for AI-powered smartphones

“Over the next two years, most use cases will still exploit a single AI capability and technology. Going forward, smartphones will combine two or more AI capabilities and technologies to provide more advanced user experiences,” said Roberta Cozza, Research Director, Gartner.

Gartner has identified 10 high-impact uses for AI-powered smartphones to enable vendors to provide more value to their customers.

‘Digital Me’ sitting on the device: Smartphones will be an extension of the user, capable of recognizing them and predicting their next move. They will understand who you are, what you want, when you want it, how you want it done and execute tasks upon your authority. “Your smartphone will track you throughout the day to learn, plan and solve problems for you. It will leverage its sensors, cameras and data to accomplish these tasks automatically. For example, in the connected home, it could order a vacuum bot to clean when the house is empty, or turn a rice cooker on 20 minutes before you arrive,” said Angie Wang, Principle Research Analyst, Gartner.