GEF Capital Partners announces investment in ESDS

ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd announced an investment by GEF Capital Partners (GEF), an investment firm focused on investing in the resource efficiency sector, to support the continued growth of ESDS.

ESDS is the creator of several eco-friendly technologies based on its patented eNlight Cloud Technology. This unique next-generation cloud model saves up to 70% of hardware resources of IT systems,resulting in substantial power savings and environment conservation by data centers and ESDS customers. Data Centers represent one of the fastest growing areas of energy consumption globally and energy efficiency improvements play an enormous role in taming the growth rate in the industry’s energy consumption.

Talking about the partnership, GEF Partner Raj Paisays, “We have known ESDS for the last four years and believe that in an era of ever increasing computing demand, an efficient cloud solution is the perfect way for enterprises to optimize their IT resources and to lower their energy footprint. We have been impressed with the phenomenal growth that the Company has demonstrated, as well its patented technology, which allows vertical as well as horizontal scaling, demonstrating a high degree of benefit for computing resource efficiency. We are excited to partner with ESDS to enable them in becoming a key catalyst in the global cloud solutions space.”

Commenting on the new investment, ESDS CMD & Founder Piyush Somani said, “Eight years back we created the eNlight Cloud platform with real-time vertical auto-scaling, as our Enterprise customers needed more compute power in real-time and their applications could not support the Load Balancing or so called Horizontal scaling technology. This innovation done by the R&D team of ESDS got rewarded with special patents from US & UK. We realized that it was only B2C companies that were able to use public cloud efficiently and there was a huge opportunity for Enterprise Cloud to cater to the B2B market. With the GEF investment, ESDS’ billion-dollar company objective comes closer to realization.”

He further added that the entire ESDS team is excited to further enhance and evolve the Enterprisecloud growth engine. “As we enter our next stage of progress as a leading global, focused and fully-integrated cloud service provider, we are proud to partner with GEF to further develop collaboratively,” says Somani.