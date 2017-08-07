Gen-10 ProLiant servers: For a new compute experience

At an event in Goa, witnessing a large gathering, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announces its next-generation ProLiant portfolio, “generation-10 ProLiant servers”. The release of this new server becomes significantly notable as it came up with some really interesting security features built into the hardware.

With an iLO (integrated lights out) offering, the security feature is at the firmware level, made from custom HPE silicon and iLO firmware, to ensure servers do not execute compromised firmware code with the ability to recover the essential server firmware automatically. As HPE mentions it as “silicon root of trust”, the iLO chip creates an immutable fingerprint in the silicon, preventing servers from booting up unless the firmware matches the fingerprint. It includes state-of-the-art encryption and breach detection technologies and is complemented by HPE supply chain security and HPE Pointnext security assessment and protection services. “Our ProLiant Gen10 portfolio with iLO 5firmware provides the ultimate protection, detection, recovery from firmware attacks. Gen10 has the strongest set of security factors available in the world today and only HPE can now support that, thereby taking security to a new level,” said Bob Moore, Director, Server Software and Product Security, HPE. “These new servers also feature a unique function called jitter smoothing, which provide customers the opportunity to have completely deterministic frequencies according to their requirements without experiencing any jitters, fluctuations or latency,” he added.

Adding value to traditional servers

Jean Paul Bovaird, General Manager, Software Defined Data Center, HPE APJ, described it as add value on top of the traditional industry standard servers. “Gen 10 is beginning to add value on top of the traditional industry standard servers like the HPE DL380, so we now have a hyper converged operating environment that sits on top of that thereby enabling better density and more virtual machines per physical unit based on the capacity and performance characteristics.”, he said.

Creating a New Compute Experience

Security is just one part of HPE’s new compute experience. It also includes enhancements to its software-defined infrastructure and flexible payment models. Through HPE ProLiant Gen10, customers can accelerate business insights across a hybrid world of traditional IT, public and private cloud. With HPE’s pay-as-you-go options, customers can scale up or down based on their businesses’ need and only pay for what they actually use. “Customers shouldn’t have to compromise when it comes to security, the agility of software-defined infrastructure and the flexibility of cloud economics. With our ProLiant Gen10 portfolio, HPE is offering customers the best compute experience in the industry with unmatched security, new ways to accelerate insights and payment models that allow customers to choose options that work best for them,” said Vikram K, Senior Director, Data Center and Hybrid Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise India. ““Hybrid IT, which is a mix of workloads running on traditional IT, as well as private, managed and public cloud is a new approach to enterprise IT. While, traditional IT is a lot more stability oriented, new technologies focus on speed, hence through our hybrid IT offerings we are bringing together these two different personalities of IT. And this is the key essence of composable infrastructure, which we offer through HPE Synergy,” he mentioned.

Software-defined infrastructure advancements:

HPE OneView 3.1supports the end-to-end Gen10 server platform and will transform compute, storage and network into software-defined infrastructure. The next generation, version 3.1, delivers composable storage capabilities, improved firmware management, extended support for a broad range of HPE compute platforms and support for new composable ecosystem partners including Mesosphere DC/OS. HPE and Mesosphere are announcing a strategic alliance that will help customers benefit from joint engineering, reference architecture and improved time to value.

HPE Intelligent System Tuning offers a dynamic experience around applications in partnership with Intel on the Intel Xeon Processor Scalable family. These unique functions include modulate frequency (jitter smoothing), increased performance (core boosting), and tuning of the server to match workload profiles.

Enhancing development and productivity:

HPE Synergy for Gen10 including HPE Synergy 480 and HPE Synergy 660. These compute modules deliver increased performance across compute-and data-intensive workloads, such as financial modeling. In addition, they deliver breakthrough Ethernet 25/50 GB connectivity and a 2.8x increase in direct-attached storage (DAS) capacity.

In workload optimization accelerating data-driven applications:

HPE Scalable Persistent Memory, an integrated storage solution that runs at memory speeds with terabyte-scale capacity, unlocking new levels of compute performance with built-in persistence. With up to 27 times faster application checkpoint operations and 20 times faster database restores, HPE Scalable Persistent Memory delivers the fastest persistent memory in the market at scale .

Pay-as-you-go Options Come to the Data Center

Customers want the flexibility to choose whether they pay for their IT solution as a monthly operating expense or a capital expense.HPE offers consumption-based IT payment models that deliver the tangible business outcomes customers need – whether it’s cash flow improvement, accelerated deployment or cost effective capacity management. HPE Flexible Capacity changes the way customers consume IT to align with actual business needs. By paying only for what they use and leveraging an on-site buffer to scale up or down on demand, customers can save money by eliminating over provisioning.