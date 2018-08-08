Genesys and Wipro join hands to put India on the global map of Autonomous Driving

Genesys International Corporation Ltd. (Genesys) announced signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wipro Limited to jointly tap the opportunity in the autonomous car sector. As per the MoU, Genesys will use its core strength and the expertise to develop HD Maps and Content while Wipro will develop the navigational and control technology for autonomous system and smart mobility companies.

The first activity under this MoU was to create an HD map of the Wipro campus in Bengaluru. This has now enabled the pilot vehicle, developed by Wipro, to drive around the campus autonomously.

Speaking on this occasion, K R Sanjiv, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro’s partnership with Genesys will further accelerate the deployment of these solutions in the autonomous system space. This partnership enhances Wipro’s offering in the autonomous system market and reinforces our ability to support the initiative of our global customers.”

Rajendra Tamhane, Senior Vice President, Genesys, further added, “We are glad to partner with Wipro for developing HD Mapping for autonomous driving. HD Mapping for Autonomous Driving is a $10 Bn opportunity, which is here and now. Every autonomous vehicle sold will have approx. $225 worth of Map content. With two decades of experience in the Geospatial technology and being pioneers in state-of-the-art LiDAR technology in India, we understand the mapping business better than anybody else. This partnership with Wipro will strengthen our presence in the autonomous system space.”

The convergence of IoT, Machine learning, and AI has expanded the boundaries of innovation and productivity which were unthought-of earlier. ‘Smart’ is the new normal – Smart cars, Smart cities, Smart Devices, Smart manufacturing, and the list keeps growing.

Autonomous Vehicles,whether these are cars on the roads or utility vehicles for off-road/indoor usage, are expected to save billions of human hours,be more environment friendly, help decongest roads by enabling shared mobility, make commutation safer,move around goods in a warehouse, sweep our streets, excavate mines and so on.

Globally, industries are aggressively focusing on integrating various technologies like IoT, autonomous vehicles, robotics, artificial intelligence / machine learning to remain competitive and to improve their product portfolio.

High precision spatial mapping content, whether for roads or factories or warehouses or mines or farms is essential for a high precision world envisaged by the autonomous vehicles. HD Maps particularly built for autonomous maneuvering need to have centimeter-level precision as the vehicles need very precise instructions to maneuver themselves around the 3D space and complete the task assigned. HD maps or reality capture thus indeed herald a new age for mapping services and geospatial content creation, delivery and updation.

Genesys has been at the forefront in advanced maps for car navigation and now has extended its capability for creating HD Mapping content for the autonomous vehicles be it indoors or on the roads. Genesys has built the capacity to develop HD Maps and Content across countries for being used on roads, in communities, inside campuses, factories, mines, et al as demanded by the Autonomous Driving industry.

Along with one of its partners, Genesys recently completed HD Maps for 1200 km of road and street network for an Autonomous Driving project within a retirement community. This will bring a door-to-door self-driving taxi service to the 125,000 residents who will have the ability to summon a self-driving car to their doorstep and then travel anywhere within the bounds of the community, completely autonomously.