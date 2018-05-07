GIS technology to strengthen Namami Gange Programme 

National Mission for Clean Ganga has brought on board Survey of India, the oldest scientific department in the country set up in 1767, to facilitate the Ganga rejuvenation task by using Geographic Information System (GIS) technology. Through the project which has been approved in the EC meeting at an estimated cost of Rs. 86.84 crore, NMCG aims to strengthen planning and implementation at national/state/local levels. The project includes use of Digital Elevation Model (DEM) technology which ensures accurate data collection, an important aspect for river basin management planning. DEM technology enables identification of entire topography of an area making it easy for policy makers to analyse the available data thereby supporting the decision-making process. Critical hotspots are also easily identified through this technology.

The use of GIS technology for Namami Gange programme will also ensure decentralisation. The data collected and subsequent actions taken by the government can easily be shared with the local public through geo portals and mobile apps. The technology will also enable people to send their feedback up to the national level thereby providing an interactive and transparent platform. For effective discharge management, outlet of sewerage and other discharges from all units – industrial, commercial and all types of other institutions will be mapped from the source outlet to the public drainage network. In addition, the high resolution GIS enabled data will help in regulating the proposed protected and regulatory zones along the banks of river.