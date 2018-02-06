Global multi-cloud management market expected to reach US$ 6,816 mn by 2023: Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ‘Multi-Cloud Management Market by Component, Deployment Model, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023,’ the global multi-cloud management market has been valued at US$ 1,198.4 million in 2016, and is projected to reach US$ 6,816.5 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 28.4 per cent from 2017 to 2023. The services segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

North America generated the highest revenue in the global multi-cloud management market in 2016 due to its technological advancements and developed infrastructure, regulatory compliances associated with multi-cloud deployments, and emerging cloud brokerage services. The Asia-Pacific multi-cloud management market is expected to grow at the highest rate, followed by LAMEA, which is expected to second highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific has unexplored market potential as the region is developing and has high rate of internet penetration.

The hybrid cloud deployment business segment contributed the highest share in 2016. This segment accounted for US$ 450.3 million in 2016, and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 29.1 per cent during the forecast period. The multi-cloud management market for public cloud segment is projected to grow at the second highest rate of 28.8 per cent.

Infrastructure and resource management segment generated maximum share of revenue in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period at the CAGR of 27.1 per cent. Among industry verticals, public sector is expected to witness highest CAGR of 32.1 per cent during the forecast period, followed by retail.

The report features a competitive scenario of the global multi-cloud management industry and provides a comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. The key players profiled in the study are BMC Software, VMWare, IBM, Accenture, CenturyLink, Cisco, Rightscale, Cloudyn, Jamcracker, and Citrix.

