GoDaddy surpasses 1 million customers in India

GoDaddy has crossed over one million customers in India. Company said that it started emphasising on India as a priority and strategic market in its endeavour for international expansion and it last five year, it has made significant inroads in resulting in strong brand name visibility.

With over 70% of SMBs coming from India’s Tier 2 regions, the American firms have partnered with local organisations to offer its web hosting and email services. According to the .IN Registry, GoDaddy now has 40% market share for all .IN domains in India.

“We expect one-third of Indian small businesses to be online by 2022, and we aspire for GoDaddy to play a major role in helping these businesses bring their ideas online,” said Nikhil Arora, vice president and managing director, India, GoDaddy.

Company said that to help drive the next phase of growth in India, its strategy is built on three pillars: evolving brand; driving customer experience; and providing flexible product plans to help scale per individual customer needs.

In India, GoDaddy offers an integrated suite of cloud-based online products from domain name registration to website creation to business email and productivity tools. Company combines its product suite with multi lingual 24×7 local Indian customer care.