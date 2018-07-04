Godrej Security Solutions launches ‘AutoVault’ at Buldana Urban Co-operative Bank

AutoVault will allow customers to securely access their belongings at their convenience

Godrej Security Solutions launched ‘AutoVault’, an automated safe deposit locker at the inauguration ceremony of Buldana Urban Co-operative Credit Society Ltd. in Shivaji Park in the presence of Central Minister Nitinji Gadkari – Minister of Road Transport.

Equipped with multi-layer security system, AutoVault will enable customers to access their belongings anytime without hassles and staff interventions. In addition to this, the initiative comprises of a locker room for complete privacy. A customer can gain access to this locker room by swiping his/her smart/access card

The first of its kind locker – ‘AutoVault’ is an ideal example that backs exemplary initiative such as ‘Digital India’

With a path-breaking approach, Godrej Security Solutions has always taken innovation in security to the next level. AutoVault is one such initiative that will enhance the banking security landscape. Commenting on the launch, Mehernosh Pithawalla, Associate Vice President & Global Head – Marketing, sales and Innovation, Godrej Security Solutions, said, “Keeping innovation to its core, Godrej Security Solutions, has always aimed towards understanding the needs of the consumer to elevate user experience. We believe AutoVault will not only make banking security infrastructure strong but also give an edge to its consumers by allowing them to make smooth transactions.”

“In this digital era, it is very critical to provide technology that provides convenience with high-end security. We are glad that banks such as Buldana are setting an example for financial institutions across the country.”

Shirish Deshpande, CEO of Buldana Co-operative Bank added, “With the launch of AutoVault and inauguration of our new branch we look forward to incorporating this cutting-edge technology to five more branches thereby targeting a base of 5000 people.”

On the occasion, Hiroshi Jinza, MD Itoki Corporation said, “Itoki is glad to partner with Godrej. The advanced technology which is used to create AutoVault will allow the bank to deliver a superior experience and delight their customers.”