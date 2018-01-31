Google announces partnership with Larsen & Toubro; to bring 150 Google Station hotspots to Pune

Google today announced its partnership with Larsen & Toubro, to bring 150 Google Station hotspots to Pune, as part of Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited’s Smart City project.

After successfully benefiting 7.7 million user at over 270 Railway Station through its RailTel Wi-Fi project, Google for first time is deploying Google Station outside of the railways. Potentially, 3 million Punekars can now get online within seconds, to message friends, pay bills, shop online, watch music videos — and do millions of other things — at locations all around the city.

Vinay Goel, Product Management Director, Google Station said, “Today marks a big step for us as we expand Google Station hotspots from railways to cities. Our aim with Google Station is to to bring fast Wi-Fi to more users in more places within India. We built Google Station to be both the highest-quality and easiest Wi-Fi service for users and the easiest for partners to deploy — and we think this makes Station a great connectivity partner for the growing number of Indian smart cities. We’re looking forward to helping people in Pune get fast, simple and secure access to everything the internet has to offer.”