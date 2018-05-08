Google appoints Nitin Bawankule as new business head for Google Cloud in India

Nitin who has been with Google India for over six years as the Head of Sales for multiple verticals including ecommerce, retail, classifieds, education will report to Rick Harshman, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Google Cloud

Google today announced the appointment of Nitin Bawankule as the country head for Google Cloud India that offers cloud platform services to Indian businesses in India. Nitin who has been with Google India for over six years as the Head of Sales for multiple verticals including ecommerce, retail, classifieds, education will report to Rick Harshman, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Google Cloud.

An IIM Bangalore and VNIT Nagpur alumnus, Nitin brings with him over 20 years of experience and understanding of the digital, technology and consumer industry. He has worked at Dell, Motorola Mobility, Whirlpool and Godrej GE Appliances before joining Google six years ago.

Making the announcement, Rick Harshman, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Google Cloud, said, “Nitin brings with him an excellent mix of Digital, technical and consumer products sales experience. We are very excited to have him join our team and take our India story to the next level. With thousands of customers, a robust partner ecosystem backed by an India cloud region, we are excited by the momentum we have seen so far and will continue to invest in building a rich and diverse cloud ecosystem here.”

Nitin Bawankule, Director, Google Cloud, India, said, “By 2020, the public cloud services market in India is poised to reach USD 4.10 billion. Business leaders across industries are increasingly adopting cloud technology because they understand it helps solve a number of real challenges – teams work better together, data becomes useful to make smart decisions and companies create new value to stay competitive in a quickly changing economy. I am very excited to be part of Google Cloud at this pivotal point.”

The recent operationalisation of the cloud region in Mumbai reflects the commitment of Google Cloud in the Indian market and helping Indian businesses grow profitably. Additionally the company has been investing in developing the ecosystem in India – spanning learning and certification for technical audiences, local and global partners and new customers building their business on Google Cloud.