Google launches ‘lists’ feature in Google maps

Now on Google Maps create & share ‘Lists’ of your favourite places with your friends & family

All of us love to share our experiences about places we’ve visited and things to do and see with our friends or family. Starting today, Google Maps’ new feature “Lists” will help you mark out the places you love and the places you want to recommend to friends. You can now create lists of places, share your lists with others, and follow the lists of your friends and family when shared with you – without ever leaving Google Maps on Android or iOS.

You can list the places you wish to visit as well as share your recommendations, whether it is a list of weekend getaways, or a list of best street food joints, or best fashion boutiques in a particular area amongst others. When someone shares a list with you, you can follow it so that the recommendations are only a tap away in your Google Maps app. Moreover, you can view and edit your lists offline and if you have offline maps downloaded, places added to the lists will appear on your offline map.