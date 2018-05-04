Google.org announces $3 million grant for two education NGOs in India

Google.org, which is philanthropic arm, has announced grants of $3 million to two Indian non-profits – Central Square Foundation and The Teacher App. Last year, Google.org funded grants of $8.4 million to four NGOs including Learning Equality, Million Sparks Foundation, Pratham Books StoryWeaver, and Pratham Education Foundation. The grants are a part of Google.org’s mission to help provide quality education access and learning for all.

With a $1 million grant to The Teacher App in India, Google.org aims to provide teachers with training and resources on the concepts of math, science, language, and pedagogy. The funds are expected to scale the platform to reach 500,000 teachers in two years.

Google.org will also provide $2 million grant and technical assistance to the Central Square Foundation. Additionally, the YouTube Learning team will provide technical assistance for expansion of high-quality, curriculum-aligned educational video content. The grant is expected to support at least 20 content creators, who will be trained to produce at least 200 hours of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) content in Hindi and vernacular languages. Google.org will also work to develop a hub to share best practices with the sector.

India was among the first countries to receive grants from Google.org for education. The efforts are a part of its global $50 million commitment to support non-profits that build tech-based learning solutions to tackle education challenges in developing countries. With last year’s grants, the four NGO grantees have reached more than 800,000 students and teachers with their tools and programs across India.