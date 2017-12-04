Government of Rajasthan selects Teradata big data and analytics solutions

Rajasthan to create a common data and analytics platform for all government departments across the State to collate and utilize data more effectively and efficiently, improving the delivery of citizen services with the help of Teradata solutions

The Government of Rajasthan is working to provide a big data analytics environment to analyse state level data in order to enhance citizen services and engagement as well as increase the efficiency of departmental cross functional operations. For this project, they have chosen to collaborate with Teradata, the leading data and analytics company.

The Rajasthan State government aims to move from department level silos to an integrated data and analytics environment using Teradata’s solutions. This will enable it to expand on its vision to bring greater transparency and efficiency, while also delivering citizen services to individuals across the state in a timely manner.

The ‘Big Data Environment project’ was created to benefit the state by “future-proofing” its IT architecture in order to build a state level integrated data platform that will become a common source of structured & unstructured data for data mining and analytics initiatives for all government departments. This is a first-of-its-kind implementation for the Indian government, and is a great example for other state departments on how they can use integrated data and analytics to improve citizen services whilst also making substantial savings and reducing fraudulent or fake subsidy payments by identification of entitlement anomalies for below-poverty-line (BPL) beneficiaries.

The project will also enable a 360-degree citizens’ view by unifying multiple databases. Department of Information Technology & Communication (DoIT&C) is now able to improve the user experience of government services hosted on eMitra website by analysing the log, effectively addressing multi-lingual citizen grievances along with sentiment analysis. It will also be able to offer actionable intelligence to different departments in the Rajasthan Government to improve citizen services. Some of the key citizen services the project will address include:

· Determination of Eligibility of Beneficiaries: Using advanced analytical tools, to plan and track welfare schemes to ensure that benefits reach only eligible citizens; Identify deceased, invalid, and duplicate persons to eliminate duplicate benefit payments;

· Unified Citizen Data: Unify all citizen data to improve understanding of information available across the multiple departments thereby providing cross-domain analysis of state data;

· Easy Tracking of Beneficiaries Across Schemes: Helping to identify and eliminate duplicates as well as “ghost” beneficiaries by making use of ‘Bhamashah’ as the common identity for mapping residents with various schemes;

· Enhanced Citizen Engagement: Enabling citizens to interact with government departments in a more expressive manner in their preferred language and in their preferred mode

· Fraud Detection: Establish a citizen’s financial status with tax data; Identify non-filers, short-filers, fraudulent activities, asset and income mismatches, 360-degree Dealer views, behavior analysis with peer groups, and identify anomalies; and

· Sentiment Analytics- Ability to perform analysis of unstructured data in the grievance portal to determine the root cause of grievances from Raj Sampark, e-Mitra portals and helpdesks.

Based on a three-year agreement, Teradata will supply, install, commission and integrate solutions including Teradata Aster, the advanced analytics discovery platform and Hortonworks Data Platform (Hadoop) at the state data centre site for real time data analytics and insights while also using previously generated data that was left unutilized. Teradata will also set up a research platform leveraging data science capabilities for pre-production analysis of Hadoop data where different analytical models can be created quickly and reliably from sample datasets which can then be applied on the entire data set.

Commenting on this strategic collaboration, Arun Chauhan, Additional Director, DoIT&C said, “Presently, government data is managed within department-level silos assisted by department-centric IT applications. Under the new ‘Big data environment’ project, we have developed solutions to hold integrated data being generated real time across the state to help better address analytical requirements that facilitate state-level decision-making. Implementation of big data analytics solutions will empower government departmental users with improved analytical insights and thereby enable more effective and timely decision-making as well as improve the citizen engagement processes helping the authorities to deliver better services and greater citizen satisfaction.

Announcing the project, Rajesh Shewani, Head of Technology and Solution Architecture, Teradata India said, “We are pleased to collaborate with the Government of Rajasthan in its journey to help drive digital transformation as well as inclusion across the state, providing data insights that will improve the delivery of citizen services. By leveraging leading Big Data analytics solutions, the state government will be able to utilise technology to improve service delivery and drive greater citizen satisfaction, which is critical for its vision of enabling citizens’ growth and empowerment. This also creates a platform for an agile analytical system for the Rajasthan government capable of any data, analytics and type of reporting requirements. With this project, we aim to create a robust backbone for data and analytics in the state of Rajasthan.”

In today’s digital era, the amount of data is growing exponentially and subsequently, over the past two decades, governments have increasingly leveraged information technology to transform relationships with both internal and external stakeholders. As a result, governments have been able to improve the delivery of services to citizens and increase the efficiency of their own work processes. Teradata is helping governmental organizations to leverage all their data to help them get to know their citizens better, answer new questions, drive deeper insights and make better, timelier decisions to improve government policy outcomes.