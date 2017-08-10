Government ready to adopt new ideas from young minds for good governance: Fadnavis

The state government has started the CM Fellowship Programme two years ago under which a batch of 35 to 45 young professionals from various fields are selected to intern with the state administration on various key projects and policies

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the second batch of the CM Fellowship Programme Saturday and had an interaction with the students who had worked with the government for the last one year. “Every new policy or idea at its initial stages meets resistance from various quarters. But once the process sets in and people are convinced about its impact in their daily lives, it is accepted. Whether is it cashless transactions or digitisation to bring e-governance, they are bound to find some resistance but will become part of the process,” he said.

The state government has started the CM Fellowship Programme two years ago under which a batch of 35 to 45 young professionals from various fields are selected to intern with the state administration on various key projects and policies. They include students from IIT, business management institutes and those from medicine and humanities streams.

The government is receptive to incorporate new ideas and knowledge shared by the young minds for good governance, said the CM. During the interaction, the students shared their experience working with different departments and made presentation on subjects ranging from DigiDhan, start-ups, IT sector, rainwater harvest, solar energy, environment and climate change.