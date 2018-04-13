Govt announces 13-member task force for drone implementation

With an aim to prepare a road map and fast-track the implementation of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology, or drones, in the country, the Centre has announced setting up of a 13-member task force headed by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha. Apart from developing a road map, the task force would also lay down implementable recommendations for central and state governments, industry and research institutions.

The task force would comprise Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek as members. Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Lt Gen Satish Dua, Bureau of Police Research and Development’s Director General A P Maheshwari, Director General of Civil Aviation BS Bhullar, DRDO Chairman and Secretary S Christopher, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research’s Director General and Secretary Girish Sahni, Airports Authority of India Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra are in the task force.

The committee’s road map would also focus on R&D, acquisition and commercialisation, application and adoption in specific sectors, regulatory framework as well as preference for Make in India.