Govt decides to link all schools with ‘digital boards’

The Union government has decided to connect all schools in India with ‘digital boards’ and has been pushing the scheme at 25 Kendriya Vidyalayas under a pilot project, Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha has said. “Tablets have been provided to the 25 schools where the project has been launched under Operation Digital Blackboard,” the Minister of State for Human Resource Development told PTI-Bhasha.

During the initial phase, schools will be equipped with ‘smart boards’ and the Central Advisory Board of Education has given its approval for it during a recent meeting, he said. The campaign will replicate the blackboard campaign ran by the government across the country 60 years ago. The scheme is expensive now, but the central and the state governments will partner municipal bodies and also seek corporate social responsibility (CSR) and public participation to generate funds for it, Kushwaha said.

He said that students will be taught on ‘digital boards’ once classrooms are equipped with them, and they can also directly connect themselves with the internet, television and books.