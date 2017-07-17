Govt launches GST training programme

The government launched a GST training programme to skill around two lakh youths in six months to handle tax compliance issues like invoice making. The people would be trained under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

The new training course would cater to the need of GST trained professionals to help businesses in areas such as registration and calculation of tax liability under the new tax regime, Skill Development Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy said. “It will be implemented in 14 states. In the next six months, two lakh people will get complete training about GST,” Rudy said at an event organised to mark the second anniversary of Skill India Mission.

Rudy along with Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Health Minister J P Nadda, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar digitally inaugurated the training course at 100 centres in the country.

Talking about ITIs, Rudy said that the ministry is working to improve the quality of these institutes. The ministry also launched a national portal for assessors and trainers besides 51 new PMKVY centres. With this, the total number of PMKVY centres has increased to 200.

Speaking at the occasion, Pradhan said that his ministry require skilled manpower in various segments of the energy sector. Currently the country has 15,000 km of gas pipeline and additional 15,000 km will be added and for that “we need skilled people,” he said.

During the event, an MoU was inked between the skill development ministry and the water resources ministry. The MoU intends to develop skilled manpower for laying sewerage pipeline, construction of toilets, waste collection and its disposal activities.

Bharti said that the MoU would also help in developing skills for preparing products from pious waste materials like flowers, coconuts and hair.

Speaking at the event, Tomar said to achieve the target of ‘Housing for All by 2022’, skilled manpower is required. Citing an example, he said even the brick making requires people with skill. At the function, ministers also unveiled a yoga training curriculum.