GSTN contact center to run on C-Zentrix enterprise cluster

C-Zentrix announced, GSTN would use C-Zentrix Customer Experience platform. The GST System Project is a unique and complex IT initiative by GOI. It is unique as it seeks, for the first time to establish a uniform interface for the tax payer and a common and shared IT infrastructure between the Centre and States. This interface demands to be seamless, smooth and carry the best customer experience for the tax payers.

GSTN will be using C-Zentrix enterprise cluster solution to maintain 99.99% uptime and would run entire customer service inbound and outbound for GST department including Call, Chat, Email management, Ticketing CRM, Knowledge management, CSAT survey module, Co-Browsing etc.

GSTN is one of the most prestigious project and C-Zentrix bagged it with is unique scalable & robust solution which were demanded by GSTN, no one in the industry had the mettle to commit to such thin delivery timelines and offer scalability of increasing the number of agents by four times within 7 days.

It’s a proud moment for us and we love to share our happiness with our customers. We look forward to delivering many more years of superior, scalable and robust Customer Experience for your customers. We are also pleased to inform you that we are recognized by Gartner in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, successively for two years, 2016 and 2017.