Gujarat implements drone surveillance to curb illegal sand mining

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has inaugurated the ‘Trinetra Drone Surveillance System’ (TDSS) to keep an eye from above on the state’s rivers to curb illegal sand mining. A state government release informed that, in the first phase, the TDSS would be deployed on four major rivers of the state – Sabarmati, Tapi, Orsang and Bhadar.

It added that the system, in the future, would also be implemented in other sectors to keep a watch on mines and mineral deposits spread over an area of two lakh square kilometres of the state.

Rupani said that the system would prove effective in stopping illegal sand mining. He said that a central command and control room would also be set up for the purpose and asked other departments, like Water Resources as well as Road and Building. to consider deploying drones.