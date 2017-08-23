Haryana launches online system Web HALRIS for property registration, land records

In line with Digital India programme, the Haryana government on Tuesday said that its revenue department has rolled out a cloud-based centralised online system ‘Web-HALRIS’. The portal is basically meant for managing property registration and land records in the state of Haryana. State Revenue Minister Abhimanyu announced this at a review meeting with his department’s officials on the progress of digitisation of land records, property registration and other e-governance initiatives, as per a report in news agency PTI.

Now, Haryana government will integrate property registration, mutations using the HALRIS software. This integrated system automatically verifies the ownership and share of the seller prior to the registration of the sale of land. It also facilitates the sanctioning of the mutation of the land thus registered.

Also, State Revenue Minister Abhimanyu expressed appreciation for several new initiatives taken by the revenue department since October, 2014, such as e-registration, e-stamping and online appointment for deed- registration to ease the process of land registry. “The e-registration has been seamlessly integrated with e-stamping system using e-gras system of the finance department,” Abhimanyu said.

It has been also linked with the Urban Local Bodies, Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) properties in urban areas, he said.

Digital signatures are also being introduced for digitally signing the registration deeds and copy of the Record of Rights.