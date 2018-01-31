HCL signs global reseller agreement with SAP

SAP will now resell the HCL next-generation maintenance, repair, and overhaul solution under the brand name SAP Enterprise Asset Management (SAP EAM), add-on for MRO by HCL for SAP S/4HANA as per the global reseller agreement.

The agreement comes as asset operators such as aviation, aerospace, defense and related repair shops have been challenged with maximizing asset utilization, reducing cost of regulatory compliance, decreasing costs of collaboration with vendors and part suppliers, and reducing total cost of ownership of running the required system landscape. The add-on for MRO will provide an end-to-end single-system solution to help meet the dynamic needs of global enterprises looking for an easier path to streamline maintenance costs and optimize asset utilization.

“The unique set of benefits for enterprises migrating to SAP S/4HANA includes the far-reaching capabilities of SAP EAM, add-on for MRO by HCL for SAP S/4HANA, to connect the full complement of maintenance, repair and overhaul of complex assets with manufacturing, product support, finance, as well as logistics management functions,” said Ajit Kumar, President – Applications & Systems Integration Services, HCL Technologies. “This solution dramatically streamlines the operational landscape for enterprises by helping to shorten the timeline needed for development and implementation project cycles on SAP S/4HANA – which can accelerate time to market for launching cost savings and improved efficiency initiatives.”

“The expertise and capability that HCL has as a partner and as an independent software vendor made it a natural choice to develop this add-on for the MRO solution,” said Christoph Behrendt, Executive Vice President, Industry & Application Innovation, SAP SE. “The add-on solution will help companies to more easily meet regulatory requirements and drive maintenance efficiency while fully leveraging the benefits of the digital environment of SAP S/4HANA. SAP S/4HANA is fully built on the most advanced in-memory platform – SAP HANA – and is designed with the most modern user experience (UX), SAP Fiori. It delivers digitized end-to-end processes to help enterprises across industries run simple in the digital economy.”

The next-generation add-on for MRO solution from HCL is the culmination of 15+ years of experience in servicing global customers in the aviation, aerospace and defense industries, in which the dynamics of maintenance, repair and overhaul are extremely complex. The added benefit of this solution offered as an add-on for SAP S/4HANA leverages the HCL experience in partnering with SAP to bring enabling capabilities to aircraft maintenance and other industries that have similar needs. The SAP EAM add-on for MRO by HCL for SAP S/4HANA tightly couples maintenance programs, configuration management, and MRO execution with line and base maintenance as well as maintenance for engines, complex assets, and compounds. SAP will sell SAP EAM, add-on for MRO by HCL for SAP S/4HANA as an SAP Solution Extension.