HCL to open IT & ITes campus in Vijayawada

HCL and government of Andhra Pradesh has signed an MoU to open a global IT development and training centre at Vijayawada. The MoU was signed by AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HCL, founder and chairman, Shiv Nadar.

Under the MoU, HCL aims to hire, employ and train 5000 local residents in the region with a plan to leverage a gender equal workforce, said a statement from technology firm. The centre is a part of the state government’s ambitious plan to promote holistic growth and boost IT investment within the state.

““HCL has always been at the forefront of bringing new opportunities to the Indian populace. This is an innovative initiative to reach out to the local talent, refine their skills and make them future ready for IT careers. By leveraging the skilled talent pool available in the city through the HCL Global Centre we can help put Vijayawada on the global IT map. I thank the Government of Andhra Pradesh for their continued support in realizing our goals,” said Shiv Nadar, founder & chairman – HCL.

HCL has already launched similar initiatives in Lucknow and Madurai in the past and their success has further strengthened this strategic initiative, which is now expanding to Vijayawada, said company.

“The HCLIT and Training Centre will offer a great platform to local talent in cities like Vijayawada by providing them growth opportunities and ultimately helping contribute to our vision of becoming the bets state in the country by 2029,” said N Chandrababu Naidu.