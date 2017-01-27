HDFC Bank launches IRA, the interactive humanoid

Developed using robotics and Artificial Intelligence technologies, IRA will be positioned near the Welcome Desk, where it will greet customers and guide them to the relevant counter in the branch such as Cash Deposit, Foreign Exchange, Loans, among others in the first phase.

HDFC Bank Ltd., announced the launch of IRA, its interactive humanoid, at the Kamala Mills branch in Mumbai. IRA, which stands for Intelligent Robotic Assistant, will help branch staff in servicing customers. With this launch, HDFC Bank becomes the first bank in the country to introduce a humanoid for customer service.

Developed using robotics and Artificial Intelligence technologies, IRA will be positioned near the Welcome Desk, where it will greet customers and guide them to the relevant counter in the branch such as Cash Deposit, Foreign Exchange, Loans, among others in the first phase.

Upon entering the Kamala Mills branch, IRA will greet the customer, before displaying a list of banking services he can avail at the branch. After the customer selects an option, IRA will offer to guide the customer to the respective counter, by displaying ‘Take Me There’ on the screen.

In the next phase, IRA’s capabilities will be enhanced further by introducing features such as Voice and Face recognition for customer identification, Voice-guided navigation, Balance enquiry, and Cheque deposit among others.

“We’re excited to announce the deployment of our first humanoid, IRA in the Kamala Mills branch. IRA is quite unique and will serve as a technology demonstrator in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics,” said Mr. Nitin Chugh, Country Head, Digital Banking, HDFC Bank at the launch event in Mumbai.

HDFC Bank has developed IRA in partnership with Asimov Robotics, a start-up based in Kochi.