HDFC ERGO General Insurance launches chatbot ‘DIA’ on Google assistant

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, one of India’s largest largest private non-life insurance provider, launched its AI enabled Chatbot ‘DIA’ on Google Assistant, which enables the users to access the service through the Google Home device. DIA will also be available to customers with mobile devices in which the Google Assistant application can be installed. Through this launch, ‘DIA’ will now be accessible 24/7 to a wider audience providing instant solutions to their queries related to general insurance, thereby delivering superior customer service experience.

Post the successful launch of DIA on Amazon Alexa, this new development by HDFC ERGO will offer customers a more intuitive way to interact with the company. Also, since the beginning of the year, the usage of Google Assistant has tripled in the country, allowing the company to spread its wings wide and reach out to the consumers to demystify general insurance, through a simple voice command – “Ok Google, Talk to HDFC ERGO.”

Commenting on the launch of this new service, Ritesh Kumar, MD & CEO, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company said, “At HDFC ERGO, the customer is at the core of all that we do and hence we are always exploring new trends and opportunities to ensure we reach out and offer the best experience possible. Leveraging newer platforms, like Google Assistant, to help provide customers with richer experiences and simplified solutions therefore, becomes imperative for us. The integration ‘DIA’ with Google Assistant is a step in this direction to reach out to the large and wide spread audience who have mobile devices and engage with them to provide a 24/7 support for all their general insurance related queries.”

The primary mode of interaction will be through voice, but input through the devices keyboard is also supported on the Assistant. Using this approach, the Google Home device searches the internet for the information requested, through the Assistant. Customers using Google Home or any mobile device, with Google Assistant, can get access to enable the services from HDFC ERGO. To enable this, customers must enable or install Google Assistant on their mobile phones. DIA will be available at your service on calling out the phrase “Ok Google, Talk to HDFC ERGO” or simply typing “Talk to HDFC ERGO”. Customers can easily use DIA to locate the nearest network hospital, network garage or HDFC ERGO branches, understand the products offered by the Company and even get answers to various queries related to general insurance. It will also guide the customers on queries like “How long does it take to process claims?” or “How can I renew my policy?” or even get a response to complex questions on topic like Salvage, No Claim Bonus and so on.

HDFC ERGO understands the power of technology and integrating its AI enabled Chatbot, DIA on Google Assistant is a step ahead in simplifying things and taking customer experience to the next level. With time, more services will be enabled and made available on Google Assistant to raise the bar of customer service experience.