HDFC ERGO launches Artificial Intelligence chatbot service on Amazon Alexa

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India’s third largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, today announces the launch of its AI enabled Chatbot ‘DIA’ on Amazon’s cloud-based voice service, Alexa. The presence of ‘DIA’ on Alexa, aims to offer a 24/7 customer assistance with instant solutions to customer queries, thereby creating an enhanced customer service experience with HDFC ERGO.

India is moving faster toward digitization and automation. According to a recent report by Deloitte, touted as a rapidly growing hub for connected devices, India’s “Internet of Things” (IoT) market is expected to grow to US$ 9 billion by 2020. In this era of technology advancement and digitization, customers are interacting through various channels with the companies expecting instant gratification for their needs. Hence, insurance companies must ensure they reach customer more smartly.

Keeping this in mind, DIA, an Artificial intelligent Chatbot service has been launched by HDFC ERGO on to Alexa, Amazon’s voice platform delivered through the Amazon’s ECHO range of devices. This new platform will allow customers of HDFC ERGO to interact and get easy access to information about their insurance policies, simply with the use of voice commands. DIA will make general insurance much easier for the customers by offering 24/7 customer assistance and instant response to their queries.

Commenting on the launch of this new service, Ritesh Kumar, MD & CEO, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company said, “At HDFC ERGO we believe in constant innovation that will benefit and redefine the user experience. We envisage a paradigm shift in the way we humans interact with technology. This integration of our AI Chatbot ‘DIA’ with Alexa has been programmed to provide customers with a seamless experience to reach out to HDFC ERGO for insurance related services, simply by using the voice interface.”

Customers with existing Amazon Echo device can get voice control access to enable services from HDFC ERGO. To enable this skillset, the customer must download Amazon Alexa Mobile App and enable the “HDFC ERGO” skill. Once this is done, DIA will be available at your service on calling out the phrase “Alexa, Ask HDFC ERGO”. Through this customers can now easily locate the nearest network hospital, network garage or HDFC ERGO branches, understand the products offered by HDFC ERGO and get answers to various queries related to General Insurance; simply through a friendly voice enabled conversation. It will also guide the customers for queries like “How long does it take to process claims?” or “How can I renew my policy?” or even get answers to complex questions like “What is Salvage?” and so on. Also, apart from answering FAQ’s the new service is also enabled to email the copy of their HDFC ERGO insurance policy to their registered email address. Customers simply need to activate DIA and ask for the policy with the voice command “Please send me a copy of my policy”.