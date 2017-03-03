HDFC Life announces launch of life insurance chatbot

HDFC Life today announced the launch of life insurance chatbot in collaboration with chatbot platform Haptik. The chatbot will act as a financial guide to help users choose the most suitable life insurance plans and solutions, the private insurer said in a statement. Chatbot is a computer program that simulates human conversation or chat.

This chatbot aims to assist the customers with insurance advice ranging from health to tax planning and retirement-based on a simple 60-second quiz, which enables it to compute their Insurance Quotient, it added.

“Many of us in our country, particularly the millennial, are under insured and need a simple platform to access relevant information about insurance. Haptiks chatbot enables us to do this and reach the millennial through the medium that they are most accustomed to and are comfortable with,” said HDFC Life’s CDO Suresh Badami.

The chatbot will be live in two weeks on the Haptik app. “HDFC Life was the ideal partner who understands the value a bot could bring, and timing it the financial year end made a lot of sense,” Haptik CEO Aakrit Vaish said. HDFC Life is a joint venture between HDFC and Standard Life, a global investment company.