Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Wipro to deliver consumption based IT for customers

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced a new global go-to-market agreement to provide joint customers with on-premises IT infrastructure at flexible consumption-based pricing. This collaboration will leverage HPE’s Flexible Capacity and Wipro’s infrastructure-as-a-service offerings to address the increasing customer demand for consumption based IT.

IT organizations are under pressure not only to ensure that day-to-day operations run smoothly, but also to deliver new applications, processes and services that allow businesses to innovate. Some enterprises have turned to the public cloud to fulfill these new demands, attracted by the IT-as-a-service model that allows customers to pay as they go only for the technology resources that they use. While some workloads may be right for the public cloud, others – which may require higher security, compliance and service levels – are best kept on-premises. Through the new HPE and Wipro partnership, customers can take advantage of an on-premises solution that provides these benefits, along with the affordability of a pay-per-use model.

“Businesses need an agile IT foundation that can scale up quickly to accommodate growth and power new initiatives,” said Rajesh Dhar, Senior Director, Pointnext, Hewlett Packard Enterprise India. “Our collaboration with Wipro delivers the agility and economics of a public-cloud experience with the control and performance benefits of on-premises IT.”

As a unique Hybrid IT service, HPE Flexible Capacity is a strategic and high-growth component of HPE Pointnext, the recently redefined services organization with the expertise to make Hybrid IT simple and power the intelligent edge. To learn more about HPE Pointnext from Ana Pinczuk, senior vice president and general manager, please visit: HPE Pointnext: Leading Digital Transformation for Our Customers.

“We are very excited about our collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise on the consumption based IT model,” said Kiran Desai, senior vice president and head, Global Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited. “We are confident that this business model will help us fulfill the requirements of our customers for truly on-demand, agile and secure IT infrastructure.”

The companies have a longstanding 20-year partnership that extends the benefits of Wipro’s business and industry leadership and HPE’s product and services portfolio. Together, HPE and Wipro have joined forces and aligned respective technology and services offerings into strategic go-to-market initiatives focused on helping customers with digital transformation. From the Wipro BoundaryLess Data Center (BLDC) and Wipro ServiceNXT to Wipro VirtuaDesk, business analytics, and solutions offered in as-a-service model, HPE and Wipro help IT environments become more efficient, productive, and secure, enabling customers to respond to rapidly changing competitive landscapes.