Hewlett Packard Enterprise extends composability to cloud

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has recently expanded its composable initiative by adding a new hybrid cloud offering and technology extensions to HPE hyper-converged systems. By extending HPE Synergy’s fully programmable infrastructure to HPE’s multi-cloud platform and through software enhancements to the HPE Hyper Converged 380, HPE is enabling IT operators to deliver software-defined infrastructure as quickly as customers’ businesses demand.

The new solutions include HPE Synergy with HPE HelionCloudSystem 10 and HPE Hyper Converged Operating Environment. The former brings full composability across compute, storage and fabric to HPE’s OpenStack technology-based hybrid cloud platform to enable customers to run bare metal, virtualized, containerized and cloud-native applications on a single infrastructure and dynamically compose and recompose resources for unmatched agility and efficiency.

On the other hand, HPE Hyper Converged Operating Environment software update leverages composable technologies to deliver new capabilities to the HPE Hyper Converged 380, including new workspace controls that allow IT managers to compose and recompose virtualized resources for different lines of business, making it easier and more efficient for IT to act as an internal service provider to their organization.

Vikram K, Director, Datacenter and Hybrid Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise India, said, “With HPE Synergy we delivered a new class of infrastructure providing the speed, efficiency and flexibility of the public cloud on-premises, so IT can focus on being an internal service provider instead of maintaining infrastructure. Now we are extending composable infrastructure to our cloud and hyper-converged offerings, making hybrid IT simple for customers.”

He further added, ““Since the launch of HPE Synergy last year, there has been a lot of excitement amongst our customers as they learn more on what this composable infrastructure is set out to achieve. We have already signed on quite a few customers to implement this solution. Furthermore, as DevOps continues to gain precedence and businesses look to capitalize on the speed and agility of the cloud, we see there is a huge potential for the growth of HPE Synergy.”

HPE Synergy with HPE HelionCloudSystem 10 gives organizations the ability to operate a single IT environment on-premise that supports both traditional applications and cloud-native applications. With HPE HelionCloudSystem 10, IT operators now have the ability to compose resources in minutes, making it easier for enterprises to migrate from traditional to hybrid IT. Through better management automation and improved infrastructure utilization customers can deliver more effective cloud services at lower cost.

The HPE Hyper Converged Operating Environment software update introduces new composable management capabilities to the HPE Hyper Converged 380, HPE’s all-in-one software-defined virtualization solution. The enhancements enable IT operators to become an internal service provider to their organization’s different lines of business, delivering virtualized applications with cloud efficiency.

Meanwhile, HPE Synergy with HPE HelionCloudSystem 10 as well as update to the HPE Hyper Converged Operating Environment will be available in the first quarter of 2017.

Late last year, HPE in partnership with Intel had launched a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru to help customers gain hands-on experience with High Performance Computing (HPC). The CoE will also enable research institutions and academia to test their applications on the latest HPC platform innovations from HPE, enabled by Intel technologies, and thus, accelerate HPC adoption in India. Customers also can access this infrastructure remotely through a cloud-driven model that can be replicated in their datacenters.

“The HPE-Intel CoE, with the HPE Apollo portfolio and Intel technologies demonstrates our commitment to deliver the best tools, manpower, expertise, and now HPC-as-a-service. The CoE provides a great opportunity to engage with our customers and better understand their HPC requirements,” stated Vikram.

HPE and Intel will initially collaborate with partners such as UberCloud at the HPE-Intel CoE to showcase reference architectures for industry solutions and will further look to expand the partner base throughout 2017.