HIMSS Annual Conference, Exhibition to be held from April 20-21 in Bengaluru

The HIMSS India Annual Conference and Exhibition will be held from April 20-21, 2018 at The Leela Palace, Bengaluru. The two-day event will bring together key stakeholders from government, statutory bodies, healthcare providers, payers, life sciences, medical device, healthcare IT and solution providers for collaborative discussions on healthcare IT issues, best practices and the latest in tools and technologies that will drive and enhance the new age healthcare delivery and outcomes.

The conference-cum-exhibition will feature educational sessions, eminent speakers, cutting-edge healthcare IT products and powerful networking, providing an opportunity to learn and experience the latest developments and trends emerging in healthcare IT. The event will showcase how IT is transforming the full spectrum of the continuum of care. The conference will deliver insights for healthcare stakeholders to better understand the future market drivers, emerging business trends and technology opportunities impacting the healthcare IT market in India.

Attendees at the event will include healthcare industry leaders, hospital executive management, CIOs and senior hospital IT staff, doctors, nurses and allied health professionals, governments, policy makers, healthcare IT organizations and professionals, new-age startups and non-profit organizations.

The various themes and topics for the event will include:

Healthcare IT – Current scenario and outlook for 2018-20

AI, Precision Medicine and Machine Learning – The future of service delivery

Advanced and Predictive analytics – Transformational insights and Clinical Decision Making

Standards and interoperability – for Care Continuum

mHealth and Tele Medicine – Unlock the value of mobile and remote patient care

Innovation and Startups – Smart Solutions to Perennial Problems

Home healthcare & IT – Making the right connection for better health

HIMSS is a global, cause-based, not-for- profit organization focused on better health through information technology. HIMSS lead efforts to optimize health engagements and healthcare outcomes using IT. HIMSS is producing health IT thought leadership, education, events, market research and media services around the world. Headquartered in Chicago, HIMSS serves the global healthcare IT community with additional offices in USA, Europe and Asia.

HIMSS India Chapter was formed in 2010 and has the distinction of being the first country-specific chapter of HIMSS outside USA. The chapter has been at the forefront in forming industry opinion and thought leadership on healthcare IT challenges. With the revamped board and committees the chapter has broadened its base forging alliances with representation from IT industry, hospital CIOs and SMEs.

More details can be found at: himssindiaconference.org