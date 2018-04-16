HIMSS Annual Conference to reposition IT in healthcare

The HIMSS India Annual Conference and Exhibition, to be held from April 20-21, 2018 at The Leela Palace, Bengaluru, will feature numerous insightful knowledge sessions. The two-day event will be participated by renowned speakers including: Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman and Founder, Narayana Health; Prof Rajendra Pratap Gupta, Advisor, Ministry of Health and FW; Arvind Sivaramakrishnan, CIO, Apollo Hospitals; Nandkishore Dhomne, CIO, Manipal Hospitals; Shireesh Sahai, CEO, Wolters Kluwer India; Anu Acharya, CEO, Mapmygenome; Manish Singhal, Founder Partner, pi Ventures; Munish Aggarwal, Healthcare Analytics, TCS among others.

The various sessions will latest trends and IT topics pertaining to the healthcare sector in India. Some of the highlights include topics such as artificial intelligence (AI) in eye screening, healthcare IT – current scenario and outlook for 2018-20, proactive vitals monitoring, policy roadmap on healthcare reforms and digital health, CIO rountable, masterclass on innovation and startups, vision for transforming healthcare through IT, advanced and predictive analytics – transforming insights and clinical decision making, among many more.

HIMSS is a global, cause-based, not-for- profit organization focused on better health through information technology. HIMSS lead efforts to optimize health engagements and healthcare outcomes using IT. HIMSS is producing health IT thought leadership, education, events, market research and media services around the world. Headquartered in Chicago, HIMSS serves the global healthcare IT community with additional offices in USA, Europe and Asia.

HIMSS India Chapter was formed in 2010 and has the distinction of being the first country-specific chapter of HIMSS outside USA. The chapter has been at the forefront in forming industry opinion and thought leadership on healthcare IT challenges. With the revamped board and committees the chapter has broadened its base forging alliances with representation from IT industry, hospital CIOs and SMEs.

More details can be found at: himssindiaconference.org