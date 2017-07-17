Hinduja group’s NXT Digital enters Punjab region

NXT Digital, the newest addition to the Hinduja Group of companies, announced the successful implementation of NXT’s digital delivery platform. This opens up door for the existing cable operators, who want to continue to own their networks and have state-of-the- art high technology for digital TV viewing, a senior company official said.

NXT Digital’s project in Punjab ensures its viewers get uninterrupted world class viewing experience at economical price in the market, Ashok Mansukhani, MD and CEO of Hinduja Media Group told reporters here. He also said India is facing challenges in the digitisation journey and every challenge is an opportunity that NXT Digital wants consumers and operators to benefit from.

“With India at the cusp of a digital revolution, NXT Digital promises to deliver the best television viewing experience with world class technology, cost effective payment systems and a smart revenue pre-paid model that will create a new benchmark for success in the digital TV market. NXT digital will also help businesses to the next level with minimum investment and maximum returns,” he added.

When asked if that they will be competing with Fastway cable network in Punjab, Mansukhani said, “we don’t like to talk about competition in a negative way”. When asked if they see challenges in the Punjab market, he said, “we are confident of our technology, we are confident of our business model. What we feel, there would be challenges not only in terms of existing networks, there would be challenges in terms of new technologies to come”.

“We are confident that our service will be in a position to be able to stand up to competition and be able to provide the best quality service at cheapest cost. We are not here to take away somebody’s base, but we are here to deepen base,” he added.

“Today, we are present across the country. Whether we are in Kargil or whether in Rajasthan desert or Andaman or Nicobar islands, we are always available, our signals are 24×7, so therefore, we do not suffer from rain attenuation unlike the DTH operators,” Mansukhani said.

“We also allow operators to carry some local channels, but these have to be encrypted. We ensure that we only carry those channels which are legally sanctioned,” he said. “The Hinduja policy is bring the latest technology to India, in the beginning the cost is not a criteria, it is investment in the future of India’s digital cable,” he added.