HIT Association signs MoU with Business Publications Division of Indian Express Group

The Hospital Information Technology Association (HIT), a community of information technology professionals formed to enhance skills, knowledge and best practices across the hospital industry, has signed a MoU with the Business Publications Division (BPD) of the Indian Express Group. As part of the MoU, the BPD of the Indian Express Group will help in maintaining the content for the association’s website.

The association has more than 100 members, and this collaboration with the Indian Express Group, will see the advent of many co-created events and conferences.

Commenting on the partnership, the Association’s spokesperson said, “HIT Association is happy to collaborate with Indian Express as a preferred Media Partner. We hope the collaboration will mutually benefit both the stakeholders and allow them to achieve their vision and mission.” Members of the association will also actively contribute articles that will appear on the association’s website, http://www.hospitaltech.co.in/ and on the website of Express Computer, computer.expressbpd.com

The association is founded and governed by a Managing Committee of 7 members with the sole intention to bring like-minded IT professionals to a common platform for the purpose of knowledge-sharing and development. The association is committed to producing high-end intellectual information, related to IT in healthcare, by building a network of professionals of similar backgrounds.

Currently, the association comprises of IT experts coming from India’s most strategic cities. The association is reaching out to the IT experts residing in non-metros as well and is in the process of building an educational and interactive platform that will benefit the IT professionals and their respective organizations by offering a competitive advantage to them in terms of information and technology.