Hitachi Vantara Launches Pentaho 8.0

The solution has real time data processing to fast track digital insights for enterprise customers; next-generation release provides integration with spark for data and stream processing and kafka for data ingestion in real time

From its PentahoWorld 2017 user conference, Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., unveiled the next generation of its Pentaho data integration and analytics platform software. Pentaho 8.0 is enhanced and provides support for Spark and Kafka to improve data and stream processing, plus the ability to easily match compute resources with business demand in real time. The new release is designed to help Hitachi’s customers extract greater value from their data to gain a competitive advantage and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

According to independent research firm IDC, the global datasphere will grow to 163 zetabytes by 2025 – 10 times faster than the amount of data generated in 2016. The firm also forecasts that more than a quarter of that data will be real-time in nature, with IoT data making up more than 95-percent of it.