Google makes parental control app Family Link public Google makes parental control app Family Link public

Google’s parental control app for Android devices “Family Link” has completed the beta testing period and is now available to public to download for free in the US. The app, which lets parents manage apps, set screen time limits and more, can be used from either an iOS or Android device, but is designed specifically to manage a child’s Android device, TechCrunch reported late on Thursday.

First introduced in March as an invite-only programme, the “Family Link” app lets parents block or approve app download and also track what apps are capturing their child’s attention by viewing weekly and monthly activity reports. It also lets parents limit device usage by configuring a maximum number of hours per day the child is allowed to be on the device and when the device is to be automatically locked out for bedtime. The software offers more features on Android as compared to iOS including a “Restrictions” section that’s focused more on what apps a child can use and lets configure privacy and other settings, the report added.

Apple does not offer a way for a parent to set time limits, remotely lock a device or view activity reports on app usage. “Family Link” can control any Android device running Android Nougat 7.0 and higher and select Marshmallow devices. On the other hand, parent’s device only need to have Android KitKat 4.4 or higher or iOS 9 and higher.