Honeywell launches new product lines to increase efficiency across Indian supply chains

Honeywell has introduced its latest technology breakthroughs and innovative solutions for manufacturers, distribution centres, logistics providers, delivery firms and retailers in India to help drive efficiency across their supply chain operations.

The new technology range from a revolutionary 3-D dimension system that automatically captures the volume of parcels to connected solutions that boost the productivity of workers in brick-and-mortar retail stores.

“The e-commerce boom and growing consumer expectations have put a spotlight on operational inefficiencies and disconnects. To stay competitive, businesses need to deploy the Internet of Things, cloud solutions and automation throughout their supply chains,” said Kamal Jha, GM, Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS), India. “The technology we launched demonstrates our commitment to innovation and bringing to market hardware and software solutions that can help organisations boost productivity and safety.”

SPS is deploying connected solutions for a range of customer challenges. Automation, software and hardware solutions are helping retailers meet growing customer expectations for faster and cheaper delivery. Cloud technology is helping logistics providers better track and route deliveries. And connected safety solutions from SPS make workplaces safer by enabling better monitoring of workers in high-risk situations, such as firefighters or utility line workers.

“India’s supply chains are facing an era of increased competition. To remain competitive, suppliers and distribution centres will need to be incredibly efficient and effective across the entire supply chain from speed to accuracy to optimising floor space,” said Kamal Jha, GM Safety and Productivity Solutions, India.

The new products and solutions announced include; AutoCubeTM, a 3-D depth sensing technology, instantly and automatically captures the volume of an object with extreme precision – to eliminate time-consuming and error-prone manual measurements. The cost-effective dimension solution allows customers to capture more revenue, reduce bottlenecks and shipping errors and optimize storage space and workflows.

Connected Retail solution combines software and mobile devices to bring distribution centre operational excellence to brick-and-mortar retail stores to enhance worker productivity, increase profitability and lead to better customer satisfaction. Retailers can better direct their store associates to improve speed and accuracy for fulfilling orders and completing routine store tasks.

Operational Acuity, combined with Honeywell Vocollect voice technology, is a software suite that uses data collection, aggregation and predictive modeling techniques to show operations managers exactly how their distribution centres are operating and how best to improve them.

Xenon 1902g wireless battery-free scanner, a 2D area-imager, makes wireless scanning more convenient with fast, ready-to-scan charging in less than 15 seconds. The new lightweight scanner eliminates the need for replacement lithium-ion batteries and reduces the amount of heavy metals sent to landfills.

CK75 handheld computer, launching later this year, is an ultra-rugged, lightweight device, is optimised for demanding warehouse, distribution centre and manufacturing environments.

The CK75 can also be equipped with a heater offering so that it can be used in cold storage and freezers. Customers can choose between Windows Embedded Handheld 6.5 and Android 6 operating systems on a single device.

CN75 handheld computer, available later this year, is designed for courier express, parcel and mobile workers to function for long periods of time even in the most challenging weather conditions. The CN75 mobile device also offers operating system flexibility to support complex applications and high-speed wireless communications for real-time data reporting in the field.

Honeywell is also unveiling new versions of its data capture products such as the Orbit Hybrid 7190g scanner and the PC42d printer.

Honeywell is leveraging its cloud technology to deliver turnkey mobile apps that partners can customise and a development platform on which companies can build their own apps.