HP Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman to step down

Hewlett Packard Enterprise(HPE) Corporation’s CEO Meg Whitman has announced that she is stepping down from her current role in the company early next year, which marks the end of a six-year tenure. Antonio Neri, current President of HPE, will become President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2018, and will join the HPE Board of Directors. Meg Whitman, current Chief Executive Officer, will remain on the HPE Board of Directors, the company announced on Tuesday.

“I’m incredibly proud of all we’ve accomplished since I joined HP in 2011. Today, Hewlett Packard moves forward as four industry-leading companies that are each well positioned to win in their respective markets,” said Meg Whitman in a statement. “Now is the right time for Antonio and a new generation of leaders to take the reins of HPE. I have tremendous confidence that they will continue to build a great company that will thrive well into the future.”

Neri, 50, joined HP in 1995 as a customer service engineer in the EMEA call center. He went on to hold various roles in HP’s Printing business and then to run customer service for HP’s Personal Systems unit.

In 2011, Neri began running the company’s Technology Services business, then its Server and Networking business units, before running all of Enterprise Group beginning in 2015. Neri was appointed President of HPE in June 2017. In addition to leading the company’s four primary lines of business, as President, Neri has been responsible for HPE Next, a program to accelerate the company’s core performance and competitiveness.

“The world of technology is changing fast, and we’ve architected HPE to take advantage of where we see the markets heading,” said Neri. “HPE is in a tremendous position to win, and we remain focused on executing our strategy, driving our innovation agenda, and delivering the next wave of shareholder value.”